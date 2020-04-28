Consistency in actions determines success – KazNU rector

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Al-Farabi KazNU has held an online meeting of the Academic Council to discuss the Statement by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the university’s press service.

In his speech, rector of the university, academician Galym Mutanov, highlighted that the coronavirus pandemic has become a major challenge for everyone. Thanks to the focused activity, timely decisions and measures, it has been possible to prevent the massive spread of a dangerous virus. The pandemic has not been growing exponentially, as in many countries of the world.

«Half-measures have never been successful. It is therefore necessary to be patient and to bring everything to its logical conclusion. Consistency in actions and realization of concrete packages of measures on stabilization of the economy, financial support for business and agrarians, social assistance to the population, ensuring working conditions of medical workers and services at the front line of the fight against coronavirus produce positive results,» emphasized the rector of KazNU during the online discussion.

Mutanov also pointed out that it is necessary to draw a lesson and make right conclusions from the current situation, and to reformat quickly our activities. «We must be prepared for a holistic and large-scale modernization of the economy, public administration, healthcare and education, taking into account new challenges and risks in the future,» said the head of the country’s leading university.

Speakers noted that quarantine provides a good opportunity for lecturers and students to creative search, to work on promising scientific projects and ideas, and certainly to gain new experience in the use of modern remote technologies. Thus, KazNU is one of the first to switch quickly and without problems into full distance learning. Today, the university is prepared to hold an examination in this format, making it most convenient and acceptable for students.

During the online discussion, participants have fully supported the initiatives of the President Tokayev and expressed their confidence that the country would come through this difficult challenge even stronger. KazNU scholars and lecturers have called upon every citizen during the emergency, which was extended until 11 May, to be responsible and conscientious, to treat restrictive measures with understanding, and to devote more time in the holy month of Ramadan and the coming holidays to family and friends, creativity and self-education.