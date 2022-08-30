Constitution Day concert held in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Artists of the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic Hall held a concert celebrating the Constitution Day, the city akimat’s official website reads.

Honored workers of culture, laureates of the Daryn state youth award, winners of international and republican contests appeared on the stage.

The best works of Kazakhstani composers were performed there.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks the Constitution Day on August 30. 27 years ago on August 30, 1995 Kazakhstan adopted its Constitution at the nationwide referendum.













Photo: gov.kz