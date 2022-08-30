EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 30 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Constitution Day concert held in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Artists of the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic Hall held a concert celebrating the Constitution Day, the city akimat’s official website reads.

    Honored workers of culture, laureates of the Daryn state youth award, winners of international and republican contests appeared on the stage.

    The best works of Kazakhstani composers were performed there.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan marks the Constitution Day on August 30. 27 years ago on August 30, 1995 Kazakhstan adopted its Constitution at the nationwide referendum.






    Photo: gov.kz

    Tags:
    Culture Holidays Nur-Sultan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!