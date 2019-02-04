Constitutional Council accepts Presidential appeal for constitutional interpretation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appealed to the Constitutional Council for interpretation of paragraph 3 of the article 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"On February 4, 2019 the Constitutional Council of the Republic accepted the appeal of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the official interpretation of paragraph 3 article 42 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



According to the Constitutional Law «On the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan», the preparation of materials to the meeting of the Constitutional Council has been begun, at which the merits of the appeal will be reviewed, according to the information posted on the website of the Constitutional Council.