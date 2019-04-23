Constitutional Council accepts Tokayev's appeal for interpretation of requirements set to Presidential candidates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 23, 2019 the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan accepted the appeal of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the official interpretation of paragraph 2 article 41 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The appeal raised questions about clarifying the content of the residence requirement in Kazakhstan for the last fifteen years for candidates on the position of Head of State, as well as whether the residence time of a citizen outside country during the period of work in foreign mission of the Republic and international organizations of which Kazakhstan is a member is counted within that period of time, the Constitutional Council informs on its website.



According to the Constitutional Law "On the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the preparation of materials for the meeting of the Constitutional Council has begun, at which the merits of the appeal will be considered.