Constitutional Council works on appeal regarding changes to Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The decision of the Constitutional Council regarding the changes to the Constitution spearheaded by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be published in media, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Constitutional Council.

The Constitutional Council is working on the appeal of the President of Kazakhstan regarding the draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Constitutional of the Republic of Kazakhstan» in line with the requirements stipulated by Paragraph 2 to the Article 91 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The work on preparations of materials for the session of the Constitutional Council where it is expected to discuss the appeal has begun in accordance with the Constitutional law «On Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

Earlier Kazinform reported that on April 22 President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had chaired a session introducing amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan which, according to the Head of State, would open a new chapter in the history of Independent Kazakhstan.