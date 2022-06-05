Constitutional referendum: Big changes ahead for Kazakhstanis - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Big changes are ahead for Kazakhstani people, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Tokayev said that the novelties the Kazakhstani people vote for today provide for big changes in the public life of the country.

«Indeed, the paradigm of interaction between the State and the public bringing to the fore the human rights changes, which is of high importance. In the Constitution, the human rights commissioner's status acquires new meaning as he will be able to appeal to the Constitutional Court, which is new for us,» said Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh Head of State cast his ballot at the polling station No.59.

The national referendum to introduce amends and additions to the Consitution is taking place in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are to be open until 8:00 pm. A total of 11.7 million people as well as over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing abroad can cast their votes in the referendum.

Earlier the Central Commission for the Referendum informed that the voting began at 8,089 polling stations as well as 12 ones in 10 countries at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan.

As many as 10,012 polling stations are open across the country for the referendum. 65 more sites in 52 countries are set up. A total of 11.7 million people can cast their votes in the referendum.



