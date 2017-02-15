Constitutional reform in Kazakhstan has no analogues in post-Soviet space - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Constitutional reform in Kazakhstan has no analogues in the post-Soviet space, believes deputy chairman of the Birlik Party Bolat Baikadamov.

"The constitutional reform will result in greater involvement of the public in the political life of the country. It is a rare thing to see when authorities of the country initiate redistribution of powers. And it is a good sign for our society. It is a signal that people should start thinking about their future and take active part in the changes that take place in the country. This is the first time that our authorities, starting from the President, show how the political system can be improved. Of course, after such initiative the political system will change. The authorities together with the public will seek for better opportunities to improve the new system. Our authorities believe that the political system should be transformed and that the society should participate," Baikadamov told Kazinform correspondent.



In his words, the Kazakhstani authorities demonstrate the need for self-improvement. In many countries, on the contrary, reforms are needed when the authorities work ineffectively.



Mr. Baikadamov stressed that after the constitutional reform many things in life of the Kazakh society will change and more radical steps in the democratic transformation of the country may follow.