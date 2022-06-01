Constitutional reform to allow citizens to participate widely in Government – Lithuanian Parliament

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan along with the «Kazakhstan-Lithuania» Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group held a round table in the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania dedicated to constitutional reforms in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of Majilis of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan, Deputy Speakers of the Seimas Julius Sabatauskas and Jonas Jarutis, representatives of fractions and committees of the Lithuanian Parliament participated in the event.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev spoke about the progress in implementing reforms to modernize the political system of the country and informed about the national referendum on constitutional amendments on June 5 this year.

Aigul Kuspan informed the Lithuanian colleagues about the large-scale transformations within the framework of building the «New Kazakhstan», initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan's Majilis deputy answered several questions regarding the upcoming referendum and the investigation into the events of «tragic January».

Julius Sabatauskas highly welcomed the positive changes regarding the reduction of the minimum threshold for a political party to enter the Kazakhstan parliament to 5%. He emphasized that the constitutional changes proposed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan provide a great opportunity for ordinary citizens to take part in the government of the country.

Edmundas Pupinis, the Chairman of the Seimas Group for Interparliamentary Relations with Kazakhstan in the Seimas, noted that Lithuania is glad to see Kazakhstan in the society of democratic countries and will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Lithuanian deputies supported the policy of political modernization of Kazakhstan and wished our country success on the path of democratic development and building a socially-oriented state.

With that, the round table was held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania. The participants of the event noted with satisfaction the high level of political relations between Kazakhstan and Lithuania, which created favorable conditions for the potential implementation in the trade and economic sphere. Despite the geopolitical situation and disruption of supply chains, the volume of mutual trade is steadily growing. The trade turnover between the two countries in the first quarter of 2022 increased 4 times compared to the same period of 2021 (USD 71.6 million) and amounted to USD 294.4 million.