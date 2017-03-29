Constitutional reform to positively affect Kazakhstan’s role in the world - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Constitutional reform will create stability for many years to come, and that woulld positively affect the role and place of Kazakhstan in the region and the world, says the Chairman of Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group Leonidas Grigorakos

"As the leader of Kazakhstan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group and someone how is directly related to legislative processes, I, with great interest, have read the Address by President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Over the past twenty-five years since gaining independence, Kazakhstan has gone a long but successful way of building an independent and stable state.

Kazakh President made correct and timely decisions, due to which he managed to raise the level of people's well-being in difficult international economic conditions", Grigorakos said.

The expert emphasized that constitutional reform will create stability for many years to come, and positively affect the role and place of Kazakhstan in the region and the world.

"President Nazarbayev has a clear vision of the county's future. This is evidenced by the state program, which I learned about in the last Presidential Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". As citizens of Greece, the country that gave birth to democracy, we welcome democratic reforms. In the year of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, I would like to wish Republic of Kazakhstan prosperity and success in fulfilling the goals set by President Nazarbayev" concluded Grigorakos.