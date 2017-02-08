Constitutional reform to result in greater participation of the public in government of state - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The constitutional reform will result in greater participation of the public in the government of the state, believes employee of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) Zhanar Sankhayeva.

"The constitutional reform will be a tangible step towards further democratization of the country. The Government and the Parliament will shoulder greater responsibility based on the proposed amendments to the Constitution. The Parliament's role will grow as it will participate in the formation of the Government. The Government will be accountable to the Parliament. More active role of the political parties constituting the Parliament and representing interests of the citizens will become of paramount importance. And that will result in greater participation of the public in the government of the state," Ms Sankhayeva told Kazinform correspondent.



The expert also noted that the proposals and comments on the constitutional reform submitted by the public will have a positive impact on its discussion.