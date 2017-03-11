Constitutional reform to strengthen Kazakhstan – Afghan expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Democracy is a force of a nation. The country which enhances the role of the Parliament and increases responsibility of the executive branch of power will progress and develop towards building a democratic society," Advisor to the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for Fight with Corruption Nader Mohseni said it commenting on the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan.

“The decision of the President of Kazakhstan to redistribute the power reflects the aspiration of Kazakhstani leadership to improve the political system, strengthen and optimize the mechanism of ‘’checks and balances.” In my opinion, the constitutional reform will strengthen Kazakhstan and will help preserve stability in the country,” said the expert.