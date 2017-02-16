Constitutional reforms historic milestone in Kazakhstan's biography - Akhmetova

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Chairperson of the trade union center of North Kazakhstan region Jamal Akhmetova believes that the Address of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev has become a historic milestone in Kazakhstan's biography, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ms Akhmetova stressed that the best national and international practices had been thoroughly studied while developing proposals on redistribution of powers in Kazakhstan.



"Redistribution of powers will help determine the new system of public planning, create unified republican budget commission and that meets interests of the regions of Kazakhstan," she noted.



Ms Akhmetova emphasized that the upcoming reform is aimed at enhancing effectiveness of the public administration and democratization of the political system.



"The most important thing for the country and every Kazakhstani is the transition to a new format of relations between the branches of the government... The reforms proposed by the President flow organically from the modernization of the country both from the socioeconomic and political point of view. Kazakhstan has always been committed to the modernization course and promotion of prosperity of our people," she pointed out.