    20:08, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Construction of 12 rental houses within PPP started in Kyzylorda

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 12 residential buildings with a total area of 40,338 square meters will be constructed in the framework of public-private partnership with the support of "Baiterek" holding in Kyzylorda's neighborhood "Arai", Kazinform refers to the press service of "Baiterek".

    Chairman of the board of "Baiterek" holding Kuandik Bishimbayev and governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in the ceremony of laying the first stone in the foundation of future homes.
    "On behalf of the Head of the large-scale construction of social housing has kicked off in the city of Kyzylorda. Despite financial difficulties housing construction in the city is in progress. The housing buildings are planned to be put into operation in September the current year. Large families, employees of state-financed organizations, orphans, single-parent families and families with disabled children will receive keys to 600 apartments in new high-rise buildings. The construction has employed about 1000 people," said Kuandik Bishimbayev.
