EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Construction of 14 healthcare facilities starts in Karaganda region

    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Construction of 14 healthcare facilities began in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    Local authorities reportedly earmarked necessary funds to this end.

    A total of 655 healthcare facilities are to be built or modernized in the region in 2023-2024 as part of the National Project ‘Modernization of Rural Healthcare’ launched in order to increase accessibility of medical services, tackle medical staff shortage and other problems in rural areas.

    Within the framework of the National Project medical and obstetric centers will open doors in Karakuduk, Novouzenka, Tomar, Akzhol, Zhumysker, Bosaga, Koktenkol, Akzharyk and other villages in the region.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Construction Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!