Construction of 1st stage of National Pantheon estimated at 2.3 bln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The construction of the first stage of the National Pantheon has been estimated at 2.3 bln tenge, the press service of the Astana Mayor's Office says.

“The project’s design and estimation paperwork is being presently elaborated. As per feasibility study, the first stage of construction has been estimated at 2.3 bln tenge. These funds will be spent on overhaul of Kabanbay Batyr Mausoleum, landscaping of the adjusting territory and existing tombs and installation of tombstones. The area of the construction work will make about 5 hectares,” a press release reads.

The implementation of the first stage of the project will ensure the functioning of the Pantheon in the nearest several years. Other stages of the project will be implemented if required.

The National Pantheon will be located in 17 km southward of Astana city, in close proximity to Kabanbay Batyr village in Tselinogradskiy district of Akmola region.