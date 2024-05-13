Construction of 200 houses kicks off in flood-affected N Kazakhstan

Over 4,000 flood-hit families in North Kazakhstan received a one-time flood damage payment worth 100 Monthly Calculation Index, Governor of North Kazakhstan Gauez Nurmukhambetov reported to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kaqzinform News Agency said.

Floods left 3,800 homes inundated in the region, of which 1,300 were inspected so far.

500 houses will be built in Solnechnyi 2 residential estate in Petropavlovsk. Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund funds the construction of 100 houses, 100 more will be constructed through the Fund by Kazakhmys Company. Besides, Kaspi JSC backs the building of 300 houses.

The governor also reported on the full readiness for the sowing campaign ahead. The region plans this year to sow 4.5 million hectares. The sowing campaign will deploy 12,700 tractors, 14,000 grain seeders, and 1,400 sowing machines. 62 million tenge will be allocated for the spring sowing campaign.

Following the meeting the Prime Minister tasked to speed up the restoration of housing and infrastructure in flood-stricken areas.