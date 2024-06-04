Construction of 398 homes for flood-hit villagers starts in W Kazakhstan

Construction of 398 homes for flood-hit villagers started in West Kazakhstan. industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev visited the region as part of his working trip and held a meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The meeting focused on providing construction organizations with necessary building materials.

Construction of 398 homes began, and repair works are underway at 726 homes. Property damage assessment works at 2,761 homes were completed.

4,041 homes were damaged in recent flooding throughout the region.

Besides, the Minister met with entrepreneurs who helped people affected by floods, and thanked them for their support.