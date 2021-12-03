EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 03 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Construction of 50MW solar power plant underway in Balkhash

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 50MW solar power plant is being constructed in Balkhash city, Abai Kulanbai, director of the Renewable Energy Department of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «A 50MW solar power plant is set to be commissioned in the city of Balkhash, Karaganda region. The project is being realized by the Topar main distribution power plant. The plant is set to be put into service in the second quarter of 2022. It is expected that the plant will generate around 80mln kWh of green electricity per year,» said Kulanbai.

    According to him, it is expected once implemented the project will enable to cut greenhouse gas by at least 50 tons. Its construction will lead to the achievement of the targets in the renewable energy sector outlined in the Concept for Kazakhstan’s transition to a green economy.

    In addition, new jobs are to be created given the project is completed.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Energy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!