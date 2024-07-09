Construction of 700 houses continues apace in N Kazakhstan

According to the Construction, Architecture and Urban Planning Department of the North Kazakhstan, a construction of 700 houses for flood victims, sponsored by “Qazaqstan Khalqyna” Public Fund, has commenced on April 24 in Birlik microdistrict of Petropavlovsk. As of today, 100 have been completed as well as 100 more houses are being built for flood-hit residents in the region, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the press service of the akimat of the North Kazakhstan region.

As of July 5, a total of 51 houses were provided for citizens who had been waiting for their turn to be replaced in the developing microdistrict that can be divided into several parts. The first is almost fully populated, with 400 houses currently under construction with the financial backing of Kaspi Bank JSC. The construction of these houses is being managed by the Integra Construction KZ. Furthermore, “Kazakhmys” company supports the construction of 80 sandwich-panel houses.

Photo credit: the akimat of the North Kazakhstan region

“Over 200 foundations have been laid. Twenty eight houses have been constructed, two more will be erected today. Two to four houses are transported by rail on a daily basis. Concurrently, other construction and installation works are being carried out, including roofing, masonry, plumbing, electricity and water supply. Over 250 people and 50 units of equipment are involved. As we expand the range of work, we will increase the number of personnel," stated Talgat Akshalov, General Director of Argon Construction and Installation Department LLP from Astana.

A total of 13 construction companies were involved in the construction of 600 houses in Birlik microdistrict. Of these, 11 were local contractors, while the remaining two were from the cities of Temirtau and Astana. The project involved the construction of more than 1,500 houses for flood victims, with approximately 400 units of construction equipment being utilized.