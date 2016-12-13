Construction of Atyrau-Astrakhan highway to start in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Construction of the highway that will link the Kazakh city of Atyrau with Russia's Astrakhan will begin in 2017.

The construction process is expected to take up to five years and last until 2022. There are plans to reconstruct the existing motorway and develop the space around it.



Built within the Nurly Zhol State Program, the Atyrau-Astrakhan highway is a part of the international transit corridor "Border with Russia (Astrakhan) - Atyrau - Dossor - Kulsary - Beineu - Saiutes - border with Turkmenistan". It will also link western Kazakhstan with Southern Federal District of Russia