Construction of ‘Central Asia’ Int’l Center for Industrial Cooperation to begin this August

Construction of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation ‘Central Asia’ is set to begin August this year, vice minister of trade and integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev, who paid a working visit to Uzbekistan, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The International Center of Industrial Cooperation ‘Central Asia’ is to be built on the area of 100 ha in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region and Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region. The closed complex is to provide conditions for production and wholesale commerce.

According to Torebayev, the products made in the Center will be supplied to the two countries markets as well as exported to third countries. So, it is planned to take the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to 10 billion US dollars.

Bekmurod Akbarov, deputy head of the investment and trade department of Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan, said that the construction of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation ‘Central Asia’ is to be completed by 2027.

Following the meeting, the sides concluded a joint document and agreed to enhance control over the realization of the project.