Construction of China-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan railway to begin in late August

The ceremonial launch of the construction of the China-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan railway is expected at the end of August, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov told today in the parliament.

According to him, the railway will be the shortest and most direct route from Shanghai to Paris. Recently, the parties signed agreements, the financial model was fixed, funds were raised, and construction work will begin in August.

“The transport and logistics capabilities of Kyrgyzstan are extremely wide. The China-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan railway will become the “road of life”, which will turn Kyrgyzstan into a large commercial and industrial center. In general, Central Asia will have the opportunity to transport 80% of goods from China to Europe,” said Akylbek Zhaparov.

He added that the implementation of two large projects - the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower station and the railway - will ensure the growth rate of Kyrgyzstan's GDP at a level of over 10%.