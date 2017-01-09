Construction of Chinese embassy in Astana to begin in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new building of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan will begin this year, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said.

Zhang Hanhui told Kazakhstani mass media Monday that construction works are underway and tender will be announced in Beijing. "We will pick a great company to be responsible for construction of the embassy," the Chinese diplomat said.



"We will construct a beautiful building in Astana that will adorn the cityscape," Zhang Hanhui stressed.