Construction of coronavirus hospital in Nur Sultan nears compeltion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The press service of the developer has told about the progress of the construction of a new hospital for treating coronavirus patients, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The developer informed that there was installed the last module of the building. According to the press service of the construction company, the construction of an infectious diseases hospital for 200 patients is in full swing. There have been installed internal communications, sewerage and water supply systems. The building is being assembled from building blocks produced at the ModeX factory using German technology.

It was informed that the hospital will be equipped with special hospital ventilation with negative pressure in the wards in order to reduce the risk of infecting medical workers. In addition, there has been installed a special air filtration system. Doors and windows of the hospital will be airtight.

It bears to remind that three medical facilities to combat coronavirus infection are under construction in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.