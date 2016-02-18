Construction of EXPO facilities in Astana to be finished this autumn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company plans to finish construction of the EXPO facilities this autumn, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev informed.

"Everything goes according to schedule approved by the International Exhibition Bureau. I think all the facilities will be finished on time. "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company plans to complete construction of all the facilities, built within the preparation for the international specialized exhibition scheduled to be held in Astana in 2017, this fall. Around this time we will make the pavilions available for interior works for participating countries," R. Zhoshybayev told.

As earlier reported, the EXPO-2017 will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017. It is expected that about 200 representatives of the world countries and international organizations will take part in it. As of today, 70 world countries have already confirmed their participation and another 26 already signed participation agreements. Besides, it is planned that about 5 million guests will visit the exhibition over a three-month period.