Construction of fourth refinery to be decided soon, Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of the fourth refinery will be decided in the second half of 2018, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev informed today at the enlarged meeting of the Ministry.

"As urged by the President, we are working out the issue of construction of the fourth refinery," the Minister said.

According to the Minister, the conducted analysis shows that, given anticipated growth of consumption, there will be deficiency of gasoline between 2021 and 2023, diesel fuel by 2023 and jet fuel after 2026.

"KazMunaiGas will prepare a feasibility study before the second half of 2018 under the guidance of the Ministry. In the second half of 2018 there will be made decisions of possible construction, location and capacity of the refinery," Kanat Bozumbayev added.