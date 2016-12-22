Construction of housing for EXPO participants completed - Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The construction of housing for the EXPO-2017 participants has been completed. This was announced by CEO of NC Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Akhmetzhan Yessimov, 324 apartments are already booked and in total foreign guests have applied for 1,374 apartments. All apartments will be rented to the guests and put on sale after the EXPO. In total the city will offer 4,400 apartments to EXPO visitors.

Yessimov noted that EXPO-2017 is an anti-crisis project for Kazakhstan, as it has attracted 322 local construction companies and provided about 50 thousand new jobs. Kazakhstan has also attracted 126 million euros in sponsor findings and 211 billion tenge in investments.

As of today, according to Yessimov, 8 countries received their pavilions, namely Belgium, Germany, China, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, Belarus and France.

Kazinform has previously informed about costs of renting an apartment in EXPO-town.

Astana EXPO-2017 will take place from June 10 to September 10, 2017.

EXPO complex will cover the area of 175 hectares inside the city. EXPO town is located in the direct proximity to Nazarbayev University and the medical cluster of Astana. The adjacent 150 hectares will host auxiliary facilities and transport infrastructure. EXPO pavilions will take more than 42% of the territory. And the remaining areas will hold open and semi-enclosed spaces for visitors, as well as spaces for concerts and festivals.