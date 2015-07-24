EN
    17:44, 24 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Construction of ice arena in Astana halted due to deadly accident

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new ice arena in Astana has been partially halted, Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Birzhan Nurymbetov announced at a press conference on Friday.

    According to him, the construction process came to a halt due to deadly accident at the construction site that occurred on July 13. Three builders died and three more were hospitalized after plunging from the height of 20 meters. "Unfortunately, such accidents happen. However, the number of such accidents has significantly decreased over the past couple of years in Kazakhstan. Of course, the employer will shoulder the responsibility and pay compensation and cover all medical bills," Mr. Nurymbetov said. "A special commission was formed to determine the amount of the compensation and investigate the accident," he added.

