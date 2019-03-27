EN
    16:45, 27 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Construction of infrastructure - key to growth in rural living standards, Speaker

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's plenary session of the Majilis, Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin has brought up an issue concerning failure to meet the term date, development and implementation of the Auyl yel besigi (Village is the cradle of the country) special project.

    This issue was debated during consideration of legislative amendments in the first reading on agro-industrial complex regulation.

    As the Majilis deputies noted, last October the Leader of the Nation charged to elaborate the Auyl yel besigi special project under the Rukhani Janghyru program purposed to settle a wide range of social issues.

    The Speaker addressed the Agriculture Minister requesting to take the coordinating function and start working actively in this direction. "We have to boost the rural infrastructure development and raise other constituents of the rural life up to adequate standards of living," Nigmatullin said.

