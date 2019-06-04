Construction of new school starts in Zhezkazgan

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new secondary school for 900 schoolchildren is underway in Zhezkazgan, Kazinform reports.

The project of the school is developed and the building itself is constructed by two companies which boast considerable experience in this field under their belt.



The construction works are scheduled to be finished by September 2020. The school will open doors not only for Zhezkazgan-based schoolchildren, but also for children from other districts.



