Construction of new water reservoirs in Kazakhstan to increase irrigated areas by 250,000 ha

The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry revealed what measures are taken to reduce dependence on transboundary waters, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Ministry developed the 2030 water infrastructure renovation package plan. The plan provides for the construction of 57 new water reservoirs. 20 of them were included to the water resources management development concept. In particular, four water reservoirs will be built in Aktobe region, while Turkistan and Zhambyl regions will build three reservoirs each, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions will construct two reservoirs each, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Abai regions are set to build one reservoir each.

The new water reservoirs are projected to collect up to 2.5 billion cubic meters of water and increase the area of irrigable lands by 250,000 ha.

In addition, 15 existing water reservoirs will be renovated to improve water supplies on 74,000 hectares of irrigable lands. All these measures will help markedly accrue water resources and create conditions to meet the needs of agricultural producers and other economic sectors in water.