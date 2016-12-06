Construction of nuclear fuel production plant for NPP began in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the country'wide teleconference with the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave start to construction of the nuclear fuel production plant for nuclear power plants.

"Today we begin construction of the nuclear fuel production plant for nuclear power plants. We will make at least 200 tons of end products - fuel assemblies - per year. The new production will allow us to enter the world nuclear and fuel market", - Executive Director of production of JSC NAC Kazatomprom Bauyrzhan Ibrayev told.

According to him, production will be commissioned in 2020. Partners from France have provided advanced technologies, and China will become the main market.