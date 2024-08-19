Construction of Taldykorgan-Usharal gas pipeline is of great economic importance for Zhetysu region - QazaqGaz Chairman Zharkeshov

As part of a working trip to Zhetysu region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of the construction of the new Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline. The event was held with the participation of the governor of Zhetysu region, Beibit Isabayev, and Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of QazaqGaz.

The Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline is being constructed by the national company QazaqGaz on behalf of the Head of State.

The government attaches particular importance to implementing large-scale infrastructure projects initiated by the Head of State. The resources and funds of the Samruk-Kazyna and Baiterek holdings, the domestic capital market, foreign direct investment, and private capital are actively involved in financing priority projects for the economy. Samruk-Kazyna allocated 10.4 billion tenge for the implementation of 42 gasification projects. This will connect another 30 settlements in Zhetysu region to gas supply by the end of the year, Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

Photo: QazaqGaz

It should be noted that the facility will be operated as part of the existing unified system of the Almaty-Taldykorgan main gas pipeline.

Implementing this project is of great economic importance for the entire region. The commissioning of the new gas pipeline will increase the reliability of gas supply to the population and industrial enterprises of Zhetysu region and will also contribute to the sustainable development of the region and ensure its energy security in the future, said Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz.

According to the technological scheme of the project, the total length of the gas pipeline will be 302,441 km. In addition, it is planned to build six gas pipeline branches and six automatic gas distribution stations. About 66 settlements of Zhetysu region will be provided with gas. Today, the level of gasification in the area is 47.6%. Taking into account the connection of new facilities, the figure will reach 90%. The project is being implemented with the support of the Government and the Samruk-Kazyna Fund. According to the work schedule, the completion of construction and commissioning of the gas pipeline is planned for the end of 2026.