Construction of Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Usharal-Dostyk roads to begin in July

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Construction of the Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Usharal-Dostyk roads will begin in July 2016,

Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batakov told at the CCS press conference in Almaty.

"Construction of the Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Usharal-Dostyk roads will begin within the framework of "Nurly Zhol" Program in the second half of the year," he said.

Besides, the governor noted that the section of the Western Europe-Western China highway 304 km long is being constructed now.

The logistics is also being developed along with construction of the roads. Now, there are six transport and logistics centers meeting high international standards. Moreover, another big logistics center is being built now in Ili district.