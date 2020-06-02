Construction of track-and-field arena soon to finish in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of a track-and-field arena in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan is in its final stage, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Field-and-Track Athletics Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the new arena will have a seating capacity of 7,000 spectators. The new sports complex will become a venue for the world-class sports events and a place for training of highly skilled coaches and athletes. It will also help popularize different types of track-and-field sports.

The new sports facility is located in the territory of Nur-Sultan’s sports cluster, not far from the Astana Arena, the Alau Ice Palace, the Barys Ice Arena, the Saryarka cycle track, and the Zhekpe-Zhek Martial Arts Palace.