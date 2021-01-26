Construction of Turkestan-Shymkent -Tashkent railway line to kick off in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Government takes active actions to create the tourist infrastructure in priority areas with participation of private capital. Realization of investment projects worth KZT 1.1 trln will start this year,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said, Kazinform reports.

«Besides, a package of measures aimed at developing ecotourism, national parks as promising tourist destinations will be adopted in Kazakhstan. Construction of the Turkestan-Shymkent-Tashkent railway line will start to attract more tourists. It will create 22,000 new workplaces in the sphere of tourism and 100,000 new jobs in allied industries. The internal tourist flow will hit 4.5 mln people growing by 22%. The share of tourism will rise to 5.2%,» he resumed.