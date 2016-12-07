Construction project mistake caused collapse incident at EXPO town

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Construction project mistake led to the collapse of the bridge construction in EXPO town in November 2016, according to Head of the Press Service of "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Sergey Kuyanov.

Kuyanov told a press conference in Astana on Wednesday that the independent examination carried out by KazNISA and KazMir companies determined that the collapse was caused due to the mistake in the construction project.



In his words, the contractor and project developer will restore the collapsed construction at their own expense.



"There are eight constructions in the exhibition complex. This was the longest one. But the mistake was made in the construction project," he explained.



Recall that the video of the collapse of the bridge construction on the territory of the EXPO 2017 town published online on November 17 went viral.



Reconstruction process will reportedly take nearly two months.