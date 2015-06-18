EN
    16:47, 18 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Construction sector of Kazakhstan to undergo serious reforms since July 1

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The construction sector of Kazakhstan is expected to undergo reforms since July 1, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev informs.

    "The first steps regarding reforming the construction sphere has been taken already. Since July 1, the construction sector will undergo a series of reforms. We will get rid of all Soviet-period methods and transit to a resource method of price setting. This period will feature transition from SNiPs to Eurocodes and after 2020 a complete transition to Eurocodes. It also includes the issues of optimization of a number of permits and the scheme of licensing that are used by the construction sector now, increase of requirements for the companies and participants of the market," Y. Dossaev said at sitting of the nationwide coalition of the democratic forces "Kazakhstan-2050".

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Construction Government News
