Construction to begin on bridge over Bukhtarma reservoir in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This year construction will start on a new bridge over the Bukhtarma reservoir, providing critical link between Kokpekty and Kurchum districts of East Kazakhstan region, according to YK-avto.kz.

According to officials, construction of a two-lane bridge is set to begin this year. It is planned to be build four kilometers north-west of the village Kuigan, and on the other side it would be 25 kilometers south-east of the village Kaznakovka.

New bridge will become the second longest in the country after the bridge over the Irtysh river in Pavlodar, which is is more than three kilometers long.