Construction volumes in Kostanay region increase by 22.3% in 2018

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM 299,300 square meters of housing were built in Kostanay region in 2018, according to Deputy Governor Yerlan Spanov, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the volumes of construction works in the region increased by 22.3% and made 106.6bn tenge. The volume of works declined in three municipalities only (Karabalyk, Denissov and Zhitikara). As per the region's socio-economic development forecast for 2019-2023, construction works in 2019 are expected to rise by 5%, he said.



299,300 square meters of housing was built in Kostanay region last year under Nurly Zher programme. 3,172 flats were put into commission.

1.5bn tenge was spent in 2018 on construction of rental housing for socially vulnerable groups of population. 5 rental houses were built. 2 more residential buildings were commissioned in December 2018.



As Yerlan Spanov said, 330,000 square meters of housing will be commissioned in the region in 2019 (+10%). 38 multi-storey residential buildings will be constructed in total.