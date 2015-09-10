Consul General invites Hong Kong to participate in EXPO-2017

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong Anuarbek Argingazin met with the ChiefExecutive of the Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China Leung Chun-ying on September 7, 2015.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, the parties of the meeting held a productive exchange of views on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Hong Kong cooperation. The parties included investment in the priorities of their economic cooperation. Moreover, the meeting discussed the "New Silk Road" and "Silk Road Economic Belt" projects. Following the meeting, the Consul General invited Hong Kong to participate in the International Specialized Exhibition "EXPO-2017" to be held in Astana.