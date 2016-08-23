Consul general of China commented on stoppage of issuance of visas to Kazakhstanis

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Consul general of China in Almaty Zhang Wei commented on the stoppage of issuance of visas to the people of Kazakhstan for visiting China.

"The issue has been cleared already. This is not our authority, it is in the competence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It was not done for Kazakhstani citizens specifically, but for citizens of several countries. This question has also been asked too many times already. There is no misunderstanding of the situation now.

Citizens of China have even bigger problems in getting visas for visiting Kazakhstan then Kazakhstanis for visiting China. This is a part of the regulation of the visa policy," Zhang Wei said.

However, the consul general could not specify if the issuance of individual visas to Kazakhstanis for visiting China would resume.