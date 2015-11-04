Consul of Kazakhstan in Russian Pskov region appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazybek Battakov is appointed Consul of Kazakhstan in Pskov region of the Russian Federation, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The Government of Russia has issued an exequatur to K. Battakov.

His responsibilities include protection of interests of legal entities and individuals of Kazakhstan living or staying in Pskov region and assistance in development and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.