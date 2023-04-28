Consular corps reps keen on cooperating with Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – As part of the Zhambyl Economic and Investment Forum – 2023 governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov held a meeting with representatives of the consular corps, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zhambyl region governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met Consul Generals Mohsen Fagani of Iran, Zhang Wei of China, and Denis Van den Weghe of Belgium in Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed wider issues of bilateral cooperation and development of strategic partnership, potential of trade and economic relations between the countries.

It was noted that Kazakhstan and Iran enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation, mostly in agriculture and transport logistics. Almost 40% of Zhambyl region’s foreign trade falls at China, with the mutual trade growing year on year.

During the meetings, Nurzhigitov pointed out Zhambyl region’s investment potential, saying that the region is well-suited for agriculture due to its continental climate and fertile lands. The region is the most favorable region of the country to carry out projects in the renewable energy field.

The region is rich with mineral resources, a unique source of phosphorite and fluorocarbon raw materials.

There are up to 350 large- and medium-sized enterprises mostly producing chemical, food, metallurgical, and construction materials in the region.

Zhambyl region holds huge transport and logistics potential, enabling it to handle interregional freight traffic, domestic and international passenger traffic, as well as to export products to more than 17 countries of the world.

The region boasts a unique experience conducting long-term partnership cooperation with major transnational companies of Germany, Turkiye, Singapore, China, India, France, South Korea, and Japan.

During the meetings, the consular corps representatives took interest in strengthening social and economic ties with Zhambyl region.

The Zhambyl Economic and Investment Forum – 2023 seeks to form an investment and business environment, establish further investment contacts, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors of economy, such as tourism, industry, digitalization, and agriculture.

Attending the event were reps of leading international and domestic companies, investors, experts, and opinion leaders, as well as line ministry officials and heads of quasi-public companies.