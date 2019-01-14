EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 14 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Consulate General of Kazakhstan opened in San Francisco

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the U.S. informs of opening the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, CA. New consular office started to provide certain consular service for Kazakh and US citizens from January 3, 2019, according to www.kazakhembus.com.

    The Consulate General temporary doesn't provide following consular services: issue visas for U.S. citizens, Kazakhstan citizenship renouncement, permanent residence and permanent consular registration.

    The consular district of the Consulate General consists of following states:
    • Alaska;
    • Arizona;
    • California;
    • Colorado;
    • Hawaii;
    • Idaho;
    • Kansas;
    • Montana;
    • Nebraska;
    • Nevada;
    • New-Mexico;
    • North Dakota;
    • Oklahoma;
    • Oregon;
    • South Dakota;
    • Utah;
    • Washington;
    • Wyoming.

    Contacts of the Consulate General:
    qazconsulsf@gmail.com, +1 415 568 2160

    Temporary address of the Consulate General: 580 California Street, Office 1220, San Francisco, CA, 94104

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!