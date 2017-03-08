Consulate General of Poland showed Kazakh street in Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Consulate General of Poland in Almaty has published on its Facebook page a photo of the Kazakh Street in the capital city of Warsaw, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is located in one of the most restigeous and expensive areas of the Polish capital - Vilanova. Not far from the street is one of the main attractions of Warsaw, the Wilanów Palace, that served as the summer residence of King Jan III Sobieski", the caption reads.



The street was named Kazakh in July 2006, a gift to Astana and an expression of gratitude to Kazakh people for their sympathy and help to the displaced Poles.

Streets with similar names also exist is Russian cities of Volgograd, Orenburg, Rostov-on-Don, Kazan and Perm, as well as in Turkey and Tajikistan.