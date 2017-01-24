Consultations on mechanism of ceasefire control in Syria reportedly on in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Consultations of military men have kicked off within the framework of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) in the Kazakh capital, a source close to the organizers of the talks told Kazinform correspondent.

"The consultations of the military experts of the participating delegations reportedly on the mechanism of control over ceasefire are underway," the source said.



Recall that the two-day Syrian peace talks are on at the Rixos President Hotel in Astana. According to the Kazakh MFA, representatives of the Syrian government, opposition, Russia, Turkey, Iran, the U.S., and the UN Envoy to Syria are participating in the talks. It should be noted that the capital of Kazakhstan was chosen as the venue since it is a neutral territory for all parties to the conflict.