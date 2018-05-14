Consultations within Astana Process on Syria kick off in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bilateral and multilateral consultations have kicked off within the framework of the 9th International High-Level Meeting on Syria in Astana with the participations of all guarantor states' delegations, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The consultations are held behind closed doors.



The Syrian Government delegation led by Bashar Jaafari and the delegation of the United Nations arrived in the Kazakh capital earlier. The UN Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected in Astana today.



The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition will arrive in Astana on May 15.