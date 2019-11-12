Consultative meeting of heads of CA states to be held in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A consultative meeting of heads of the Central Asian states will be held in Tashkent on November 27, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During «Astana Club» session Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed hope to attend a meeting of heads of Central Asian countries in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, on November 27 the current year.

According to Elbasy, there are a number of unresolved issues between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.