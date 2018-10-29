Contact lost with Lion Air plane, tugboat crew ‘see debris of plane'

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (Basarnas) received a report on Monday morning that air traffic control had lost contact with a Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang in Bangka Belitung, Jakarta Post reports.

A vessel traffic service officer in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, Suyadi, told The Jakarta Post that at 6:45 a.m. he received a report from a tugboat, AS Jaya II, that the crew had seen a downed plane, suspected to be a Lion Air plane, in Tanjung Bungin in Karawang, West Java.



"At 7:15 a.m. the tugboat reported it had approached the site and the crew saw the debris of a plane," Suyadi said. As of 9 a.m. there was no report about passengers or the plane crew, he said.



Two other ships, a tanker and a cargo ship, near the location were approaching the site, he said, and a Basarnas rescue boat was also on the way.



Information gathered by the Post said that the plane, Lion Air 610, took off from Jakarta at 6:20 a.m. and contact was lost at 6:33 a.m.